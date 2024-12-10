PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

ຊື່PEAQ

ອັນດັບNo.372

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.81%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ876,294,409.2320619

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ0

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ4,277,084,032.077311

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະPEAQEVM

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

