PARTI

Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

ຊື່PARTI

ອັນດັບNo.473

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)32.60%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ233,000,000

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.233%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະBSC

ແນະນຳParticle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceການປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ: ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ໂດຍ cmcແລະ ບໍ່ຄວນພິຈາລະນາຄໍາແນະນໍາດ້ານການລົງທຶນ.