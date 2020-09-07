ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

ຊື່ACH

ອັນດັບNo.235

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.28%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ9,075,718,399.519175

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ10,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ9,999,999,999.999989

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.9075%

ວັນທີອອກ2020-09-07 00:00:00

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.19750365,2021-08-06

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.00133775,2021-07-20

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

