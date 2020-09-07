ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

ຊື່ACH

ອັນດັບNo.235

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0,00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0,00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0,28%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ9 075 718 399,519175

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ10 000 000 000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ9 999 999 999,999989

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.9075%

ວັນທີອອກ2020-09-07 00:00:00

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.19750365,2021-08-06

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.00133775,2021-07-20

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH

ແນະນຳFounded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceການປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ: ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ໂດຍ cmcແລະ ບໍ່ຄວນພິຈາລະນາຄໍາແນະນໍາດ້ານການລົງທຶນ.

MEXC ແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ. ຄົ້ນຫາການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາຂອງໂລກສໍາລັບການຊື້, ການຊື້ຂາຍ, ແລະ ການສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຄຣິບໂຕ. ການຊື້ຂາຍ Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 altcoins.
ຊອກຫາ
ລາຍການທີ່ມັກ
ACH/USDC
Alchemy
----
--
ສູງ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
--
ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
--
ປະລິມານ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ (ACH)
--
ຈໍານວນໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ (USDC)
--
ຕາຕະລາງ
ຂໍ້ມູນ
ສັ່ງຈອງ
ການຊື້ຂາຍຕະຫຼາດ
ສັ່ງຈອງ
ການຊື້ຂາຍຕະຫຼາດ
ສັ່ງຈອງ
ການຊື້ຂາຍຕະຫຼາດ
ການຊື້ຂາຍຕະຫຼາດ
Spot
ເປີດຄໍາສັ່ງ（0）
ປະຫວັດການສັ່ງຊື້
ປະຫວັດການຊື້ຂາຍ
ເປີດຕຳແໜ່ງ (0)
MEXC ແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ. ຄົ້ນຫາການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາຂອງໂລກສໍາລັບການຊື້, ການຊື້ຂາຍ, ແລະ ການສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຄຣິບໂຕ. ການຊື້ຂາຍ Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 altcoins.
ACH/USDC
Alchemy
--
--‎--
ສູງ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
--
ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ
--
ປະລິມານ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ (ACH)
--
ຈໍານວນໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ (USDC)
--
ຕາຕະລາງ
ສັ່ງຈອງ
ການຊື້ຂາຍຕະຫຼາດ
ຂໍ້ມູນ
ເປີດຄໍາສັ່ງ（0）
ປະຫວັດການສັ່ງຊື້
ປະຫວັດການຊື້ຂາຍ
ເປີດຕຳແໜ່ງ (0)
network_iconເຄືອຂ່າຍຜິດປົກກະຕິ
ສາຍ 1
ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າອອນລາຍ
Loading...