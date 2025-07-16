The highly anticipated Blum Token Generation Event (TGE) is nearly here. While previous updates hinted at a 2024 listing, we can now confirm the latest developments: Blum is launching soon! In thisThe highly anticipated Blum Token Generation Event (TGE) is nearly here. While previous updates hinted at a 2024 listing, we can now confirm the latest developments: Blum is launching soon! In this
Blum: Countdown to the TGE and Airdrop

#Basic#Industry Buzz
Blum
TokenFi
SphereX
Nowchain
SOON
The highly anticipated Blum Token Generation Event (TGE) is nearly here. While previous updates hinted at a 2024 listing, we can now confirm the latest developments: Blum is launching soon! In this article, we'll walk you through everything you need to know: from earning Blum Points (BPs) to the roadmap ahead and, of course, the highly anticipated TGE.

1. What Is Blum?


Blum is a hybrid exchange that combines the best of centralized and decentralized crypto trading, offering users a seamless way to trade a wide range of tokens: from major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to memecoins and emerging blockchain innovations. Built by a team of finance and blockchain experts, including Gleb Kostarev, Vlad Smerkis, and Vlad Maslyakov, Blum makes cross-chain trading effortless by integrating off-chain order books with on-chain settlements, all within a single app. Supporting over 30 blockchain networks, Blum prioritizes user experience with a mobile-first interface and Telegram integration. To boost engagement, Blum also features unique tools like the Blum Crypto Bot, Blum Points, and the Blum Drop Game.

2. Blum Roadmap: Taking It to the Next Level


Blum has officially updated its roadmap on social media and the website, offering a glimpse into the exciting developments ahead. What's in store? Major on-chain crypto innovations are coming, with exciting updates scheduled for Q2 and Q3 of 2025. The highlight of Q2 is the Blum TGE, set to launch this spring, marking a new phase of trading evolution.

Source: Blum

With its combination of AI agents and a launchpad, Blum will introduce next-gen features like automated trading and seamless token promotion on platforms like X and Telegram. Blum is also expanding beyond Telegram with upcoming web and mobile apps, including web-based token launches, enhanced DEX integrations, and perpetual trading options. Focused on multi-chain capabilities, Blum will add Solana and BNB, allowing users to deposit, trade, and engage with various tokens efficiently. CEO Gleb Kostarev emphasizes the importance of a smooth multi-platform experience, with additional enhancements for Q2 and Q3, such as semi-custody wallets, an advanced trading terminal, and fiat on/off-ramp integration—all designed to make trading easier and more profitable.

3. How to Qualify for the Blum Airdrop


The highly anticipated TGE is coming this spring, and here's how you can qualify for the airdrop: earn 100,000 Blum Points (BP) without being flagged for Sybil attacks, obtain either 750 Meme Points (MP) or Proof of Activity (PoA), and refer two friends. According to co-founder Vlad Smerkis, the Blum token will provide real utility within the ecosystem: staking, farming, reduced trading fees, and access to Launchpad and Launchpool distributions. It isn't just about tokenomics: it's a gateway to a more rewarding experience with Blum.

4. Get Ready for the Blum Upcoming Airdrop: Maximize Your Blum Points (BPs)


Play the Drop Game: In this simple yet fun game, players aim to catch falling items within a limited time, and each item converts into Blum Points. It's a fun way to quickly boost points and keep users engaged.

Invite Friends: Share a referral link to earn rewards by getting 20% of invited friends' trade commissions and 2.5% of the trade commissions from their referrals. The more friends referred, the more users can earn.

Farm Points: Blum Points can be earned passively by regularly logging into and staying active on the app.

Earn: The Earn section includes weekly tasks that allow users to complete specific actions and earn additional Blum Points for each completed task.


5. Conclusion


The upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) marks a major milestone for Blum, showcasing its hybrid exchange that redefines the crypto trading experience. With features like automated trading, multi-chain capabilities, and the exciting Drop Game, Blum is positioned to engage users and enhance their trading experience. As the TGE draws near, now is the perfect time to maximize your Blum Points and participate in our 8,000 USDT package giveaway. Get ready to embrace the future of crypto trading with Blum!

