Basic Knowledge of Liquidity





Liquidity is a term widely used in finance and can have various meanings in different contexts. In general, liquidity can be divided into the following concepts: ① An asset's ability to be converted into cash. This refers to the capability to convert existing assets or wealth into other assets. ② The strength of an entity's ability to meet its debt obligations. Commonly used for businesses, good liquidity indicates that a company has ample cash flow from its assets. ③ The abundance or scarcity of monetary supply in the market. This applies to the macroeconomic domain. If the total money supply is greater than the total demand, it signifies excess liquidity.





It is important to note that, in this article, liquidity specifically refers to the first definition.









As mentioned earlier, liquidity is a significant concept in financial trading, referring to the ability to convert existing assets or wealth into other assets. In the context of cryptocurrency trading, liquidity specifically refers to the ease with which a particular cryptocurrency can be converted into fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies.





Liquidity plays a crucial role in the cryptocurrency market. If a cryptocurrency has high liquidity, users' buying and selling have a minimal impact on the market, avoiding significant price fluctuations. Conversely, low liquidity for a cryptocurrency can lead to substantial market fluctuations due to users' buying and selling, resulting in significant price increases or decreases. Additionally, in markets with higher liquidity, it's usually easier to buy and sell. This is because liquidity is provided by market participants, and more participants lead to better liquidity, which in turn leads to more buy and sell orders, making it easier for users to execute trades. On the other hand, low liquidity often means that users' orders are relatively challenging to execute.













Bid/Ask Spread: This refers to the price difference between the highest bid (buy) price and the lowest ask (sell) price. Typically, a smaller spread indicates higher liquidity.





Market Depth: This involves the quantity of buy and sell orders in the order book. Generally, a larger number of buy and sell orders indicates higher liquidity.









There are three main factors that can influence liquidity: 3.1 Trading Volume 3.2 Legitimacy 3.3 Market Sentiment.





3.1 Trading Volume





Trading volume is a critical factor affecting liquidity. The size of trading volume is directly proportional to the number of buy and sell orders. Larger trading volumes and a greater number of buy and sell orders signify more market participants, enabling users to conveniently exchange assets. Major assets often have higher trading volumes, such as BTC, ETH, and MX.





3.2 Legitimacy





Different regions or countries have varying attitudes towards cryptocurrencies. Some countries, like El Salvador, have legalized cryptocurrencies. In El Salvador, it is reported that you can easily use Bitcoin to purchase various goods. In certain U.S. states, Bitcoin can also be used for taxation. Legitimacy often brings about more diverse use cases, indicating better liquidity.





3.3 Market Sentiment





Market sentiment can be positive or negative. Positive sentiment often boosts investor confidence, prompting market transactions due to the fear of missing out (FOMO) and thus increasing market liquidity. Negative sentiment can have adverse effects, heightening investors' fears and potentially reducing market transactions, thereby decreasing liquidity.



