How to Earn Passive Income by Holding MX





Holding MX, the native utility token issued by MEXC, can provide passive income in various ways. What are some of the passive income opportunities for MX token holders?









The most direct way tokens create value comes from the fluctuation in their own prices, and MX is no exception. In the first quarter of 2023, MX saw its highest growth rate, reaching 330%. Long-term MX holders profited from the price surge in the first quarter. The more MX tokens you hold, the lower your average cost, leading to higher profits.









Launchpad is an event where MX holders can earn new token airdrops. To participate in this activity, users need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens and maintain their MX holdings for at least 30 days. Users who meet these requirements can easily participate by committing their MX tokens to all ongoing events with just one click by using [Quick Commit].





Committed MX tokens will not be locked. Instead, the system will distribute airdrop token rewards from the total pool based on the proportion of the user's valid committed MX quantity. The more MX tokens a user commits, the higher the proportion of rewards they will receive from the airdrop pool.





Note: The participation criteria for different Launchpad events may vary. Please refer to the specific details provided on the registration page of each project for accurate information.









Just like Launchpad events, Kickstarter events also require users to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX for at least 30 days. If you meet this requirement, you can commit your MX tokens to all ongoing Kickstarter events with just one click by using [Quick Commit]. After the final settlement, just wait for the rewards to be distributed.





Additionally, many Kickstarter events offer dual rewards, meaning you can receive token rewards from participating in the event as well as USDT rewards. Just like in Launchpad, your committed MX tokens will not be locked. The more MX tokens you commit, the higher your share of the final rewards will be. You can participate in both Kickstarter and Launchpad events simultaneously.





Note: The participation criteria for different Kickstarter events may vary. Please refer to the specific details provided on the registration page of each project for accurate information.









Based on the latest data from 24th July - 30th July, if you hold 1,000 MX tokens and participate in both the Launchpad and Kickstarter events, your weekly earnings would be 36.66 USDT. Estimated monthly earnings would be 162.35 USDT, and annual earnings would be 1911.55 USDT.





If you purchased and held 1,000 MX tokens in January, your approximate cost at that time would be around 810 USDT. With your earnings of 1911.55 USDT this year, your return rate for the year would be approximately 236%, calculated as 1911.55 / 810 * 100%.





This calculation only factors in earnings you would have gained from participating in platform events with your 1,000 MX tokens. The MX token's price has experienced a considerable increase so far this year, so your actual profits would be even higher when considering the appreciation of MX tokens.









Invite friends to become MEXC platform users, and for each transaction generated by your invitee, you will receive a certain proportion of commission rewards. The more MX tokens you hold, the higher the rewards you can receive, with a maximum commission of up to 70%.





Commission Percentages for Different Levels of MX Holdings:





If you invited users after 12:00 (UTC) on August 30, 2022 (current rates):





Referrer Daily MX Holdings Referrer Commission (%) < 20,000 MX 30% > 20,000MX 70%









If you invited users before 12:00 (UTC) on August 30, 2022:





Referrer Daily MX Holdings Referrer Commission (%) < 500 MX 10% 500-5,000 MX 20% 5,000-20,000MX 30% > 20,000MX 70%













Spot commission rewards will be distributed after 16:00 (UTC) the next day, while futures commission rewards will be distributed after 00:00 (UTC) the next day. Actual distribution times may be delayed. Please refer to the actual distribution time on the following day. Commission rewards will be credited to your MEXC spot account, and you can also view your commission history on the MEXC Referral page.



