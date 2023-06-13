What Is Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO)?





The essence of blockchain technology is a decentralized, distributed ledger database. So, how does a "blockchain ledger" keep track of accounts? In current blockchain projects, there are two main accounting methods. One is the account balance model represented by Ethereum, and the other is the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model represented by Bitcoin. Having a clear understanding of UTXO can help you understand the logic behind Bitcoin's accounting.





A Bitcoin transaction typically consists of two parts: ① Transaction Outputs and ② Transaction Inputs. Outputs that have not been spent by the next transaction are called Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXOs). Inputs are provided by the outputs of the parent transaction, which means that new UTXOs are created by consuming the existing UTXOs. However, not all transactions have parent transactions, but there is always an original source.





The original source is called the CoinBase transaction, which creates new bitcoins as a reward for miners. It can be understood as a special transaction constructed by miners. CoinBase transactions do not have inputs, but they can generate one or multiple outputs. Any transaction can always be traced back to the CoinBase transaction through inputs. Except for the special case of CoinBase transactions, all other transactions have inputs derived from the outputs of the parent transaction.





For a better understanding, let's consider an example. Suppose today, Bob gives Alice 1 BTC, and Frank gives Alice 2 BTC. These two bitcoin transactions (totalling 3 BTC) will be sent to Alice, and are known as Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXOs). In the future, they can be used as inputs when Alice makes a transfer to others. For more details, please refer to the image at the end of this article.





Now, if Alice wants to transfer 3 BTC to Frank, she needs to use the two UTXOs, totaling exactly 3 BTC, as the inputs for this transaction. To prevent Alice from sending these 3 BTC to someone else prior to this (known as a double-spending attack), miners need to verify that no other transactions in previous blocks have already used this UTXO. If the output has already been spent, the miner will reject the transaction. Therefore, when making transfers, it is essential to verify the addresses and avoid entering them incorrectly.





For cryptos using the UTXO model, if users fill in an incorrect contract address, they would most likely be unable to recover their cryptos. This is because UTXO does not store additional information about the outgoing state, and once a crypto transfer operation is completed, the corresponding UTXO no longer exists in the database. This means that, by default, the system assumes that you have already spent the cryptos, and this action is irreversible. Additionally, an incompatible contract address will result in an incorrect Input, making it impossible for the recipient to receive the cryptos properly. Therefore, the cryptos are likely to be unrecoverable.





It is evident that, unlike the account model, UTXO focuses on recording transaction events rather than transaction results or account assets. The calculation of account assets is done by scanning the blockchain and aggregating all UTXOs belonging to the user. UTXO, as the hub of Bitcoin transactions, has its advantages such as security, privacy, and scalability, which is why many blockchain projects adopt it as the underlying transaction framework.





The following cryptocurrencies listed on MEXC utilize the UTXO model: ada, ae, avax-xchain, bch, bcha, beam, bhd, bsv, btc, btcv, btm, btm2, chia, ckb, dash, doge, firo, hc, hns, hydra, ioex, KAS (KASPA), lbc, lbtc, ltc, mass, pac, plc, psl, qtum, rvn, sc, sys, ut, wit, xrd, xvg, zel, zen.

MEXC is unable to provide assistance in the recovery of the above cryptocurrencies in the event of transfer errors. Please make sure to enter the correct deposit address when making a deposit.