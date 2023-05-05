What is SUI?

No permission: Sui is a permissionless, redesigned and rebuilt blockchain underlying system (Layer 1), aiming to provide creators and developers with a development platform capable of hosting the next billion users on Web3. Additionally, Sui aims to be the base layer of the first large-scale programmable blockchain platform - Web3.
Horizontal expansion: Sui can horizontally expand the development of popular applications with extremely fast speed, low cost and low latency without destroying atomicity and composability, and can also take advantage of increased verification Node machines run to improve their performance. Traditional blockchains are usually designed to run once for each verification node.
Transaction ordering: Sui has made a major leap in scalability - by enabling parallel protocols in mutually independent transactions, most transactions can be processed in parallel. This allows for better resource utilization and improves throughput by adding more resources. Sui abandons consensus in favor of simpler and lower-latency primitives to simply process transactions, such as payment transactions and asset transfers, which is unprecedented in the blockchain world, from games to retail payments at physical point-of-sale and many more new latency-sensitive distributed applications become possible.
Better user experience: Sui users can transfer their workload to Sui Gateway service for better user experience. In contrast, the sending and running results of traditional blockchain transactions are separate models. That is, users monitor the blockchain status to evaluate whether their transaction submission is successful.
No system timeout: No need to wait for the system to timeout as long as the network is running fast. Especially when the network is healthy and not under attack, you can noticeably reduce latency. In contrast, most other traditional and PoW blockchains need to wait for a predefined timeout before committing a transaction.
Low latency: Latency is directly proportional to transaction conflicts, so the latency of common transactions such as payments and transfers is very low.
Third-party expansion: Third parties can make the cost lower and easier to expand through distributed nodes.