Ternoa 가격 (CAPS)
오늘 Ternoa (CAPS)의 실시간 가격은 0.00592292 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 10.26M USD 입니다. CAPS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ternoa 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 537.74K USD
- Ternoa의 당일 가격 변동 -11.11%
- 유통 공급량 1.75B USD
MEXC에서 CAPS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CAPS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ternoa에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000740335581786094.
지난 30일간 Ternoa에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0061091721.
지난 60일간 Ternoa에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0073503626.
지난 90일간 Ternoa에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000740335581786094
|-11.11%
|30일
|$ +0.0061091721
|+103.14%
|60일
|$ +0.0073503626
|+124.10%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ternoa 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.36%
-11.11%
+18.79%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 CAPS에서 AUD
A$0.0092397552
|1 CAPS에서 GBP
￡0.0046198776
|1 CAPS에서 EUR
€0.0055675448
|1 CAPS에서 USD
$0.00592292
|1 CAPS에서 MYR
RM0.0261200772
|1 CAPS에서 TRY
₺0.2057622408
|1 CAPS에서 JPY
¥0.8883787708
|1 CAPS에서 RUB
₽0.5852437252
|1 CAPS에서 INR
₹0.5014936364
|1 CAPS에서 IDR
Rp94.0145683892
|1 CAPS에서 PHP
₱0.342937068
|1 CAPS에서 EGP
￡E.0.295849854
|1 CAPS에서 BRL
R$0.0360113536
|1 CAPS에서 CAD
C$0.0083513172
|1 CAPS에서 BDT
৳0.7085589196
|1 CAPS에서 NGN
₦9.5223377132
|1 CAPS에서 UAH
₴0.245505034
|1 CAPS에서 VES
Bs0.28430016
|1 CAPS에서 PKR
Rs1.6488816988
|1 CAPS에서 KZT
₸3.014173988
|1 CAPS에서 THB
฿0.201675426
|1 CAPS에서 TWD
NT$0.191902608
|1 CAPS에서 CHF
Fr0.0052121696
|1 CAPS에서 HKD
HK$0.0460210884
|1 CAPS에서 MAD
.د.م0.0589922832