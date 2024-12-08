Tema 가격 (TEMA)
오늘 Tema (TEMA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00524605 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.25M USD 입니다. TEMA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Tema 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 856.42K USD
- Tema의 당일 가격 변동 +34.48%
- 유통 공급량 1000.00M USD
MEXC에서 TEMA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TEMA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Tema에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00134515.
지난 30일간 Tema에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Tema에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Tema에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00134515
|+34.48%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Tema 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-5.19%
+34.48%
+33.91%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, boasting a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience. By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience. Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes, ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem. The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges. Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community, built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology
