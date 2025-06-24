Sync Network 가격 (SYNC)
오늘 Sync Network (SYNC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 128.04K USD 입니다. SYNC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sync Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Sync Network의 당일 가격 변동 +7.05%
- 유통 공급량 161.83M USD
MEXC에서 SYNC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SYNC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sync Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sync Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Sync Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Sync Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+7.05%
|30일
|$ 0
|+3.41%
|60일
|$ 0
|+27.83%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sync Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.19%
+7.05%
-11.36%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC). SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cyptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds). Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market. SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy. -- The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors. Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole. They are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC. Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest. Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depends on three factors. 1. Total supply of sync in the market. 2. Duration of bond 3. Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token Please see the full whitepaper and website https://www.syncbond.com for more information.
Sync Network (SYNC)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 SYNC 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
