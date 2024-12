Super Useless Token(SUT)이란?

$SUT, short for Super Useless Token, is a playful and unique token central to the MORCHI mini-game experience. Players can earn $SUT by interacting daily with their MORCHI tapp, completing tasks like Chug Energy Drink, Gym Grind, and Cold Shower. $SUT serves multiple purposes within the game. It can be used to level up your MORCHI, with all tokens used for leveling being burned in the process. Additionally, $SUT is tradable on the DOOAR DEX, where it can be exchanged for GMT. The total supply of $SUT is capped at 66 million tokens, with 70% allocated to in-game rewards, 10% locked in a liquidity pool, and 20% reserved for the team and marketing events. As players level up their MORCHI, they burn $SUT but gain more rewards and higher earning potential. At every 5 levels, players can share an invite code with a friend to mint their own MORCHI. Special features are unlocked at Levels 10, 20, and 30, with significant earning increases at Level 10, and the ability to withdraw $SUT tokens starting at Level 20. Despite its playful name, $SUT is a crucial part of the MORCHI mini-game, adding both fun and strategic depth to the experience.

