Singularry 가격 (SINGULARRY)
오늘 Singularry (SINGULARRY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00207895 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.08M USD 입니다. SINGULARRY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Singularry 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 435.36K USD
- Singularry의 당일 가격 변동 -3.10%
- 유통 공급량 999.89M USD
MEXC에서 SINGULARRY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SINGULARRY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Singularry에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Singularry에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Singularry에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Singularry에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.10%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Singularry 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.47%
-3.10%
-12.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement. Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines. Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
|1 SINGULARRY에서 AUD
A$0.003243162
|1 SINGULARRY에서 GBP
￡0.001621581
|1 SINGULARRY에서 EUR
€0.001954213
|1 SINGULARRY에서 USD
$0.00207895
|1 SINGULARRY에서 MYR
RM0.0091681695
|1 SINGULARRY에서 TRY
₺0.072222723
|1 SINGULARRY에서 JPY
¥0.3118217105
|1 SINGULARRY에서 RUB
₽0.2054210495
|1 SINGULARRY에서 INR
₹0.1760246965
|1 SINGULARRY에서 IDR
Rp32.9991941395
|1 SINGULARRY에서 PHP
₱0.120371205
|1 SINGULARRY에서 EGP
￡E.0.1038435525
|1 SINGULARRY에서 BRL
R$0.012640016
|1 SINGULARRY에서 CAD
C$0.0029313195
|1 SINGULARRY에서 BDT
৳0.2487047885
|1 SINGULARRY에서 NGN
₦3.3423487045
|1 SINGULARRY에서 UAH
₴0.0861724775
|1 SINGULARRY에서 VES
Bs0.0997896
|1 SINGULARRY에서 PKR
Rs0.5787588905
|1 SINGULARRY에서 KZT
₸1.057977655
|1 SINGULARRY에서 THB
฿0.0707882475
|1 SINGULARRY에서 TWD
NT$0.06735798
|1 SINGULARRY에서 CHF
Fr0.001829476
|1 SINGULARRY에서 HKD
HK$0.0161534415
|1 SINGULARRY에서 MAD
.د.م0.020706342