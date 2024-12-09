SingularityNET 가격 (AGIX)
오늘 SingularityNET (AGIX)의 실시간 가격은 0.871862 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 296.01M USD 입니다. AGIX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SingularityNET 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 442.39K USD
- SingularityNET의 당일 가격 변동 -2.85%
- 유통 공급량 338.22M USD
MEXC에서 AGIX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AGIX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SingularityNET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0256244566860323.
지난 30일간 SingularityNET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.3696433321.
지난 60일간 SingularityNET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.3942637559.
지난 90일간 SingularityNET에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.3628030426706999.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0256244566860323
|-2.85%
|30일
|$ +0.3696433321
|+42.40%
|60일
|$ +0.3942637559
|+45.22%
|90일
|$ +0.3628030426706999
|+71.27%
SingularityNET 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.58%
-2.85%
+10.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
