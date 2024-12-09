SelfKey 가격 (KEY)
오늘 SelfKey (KEY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00210686 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 12.65M USD 입니다. KEY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SelfKey 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.87M USD
- SelfKey의 당일 가격 변동 +0.51%
- 유통 공급량 6.00B USD
MEXC에서 KEY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KEY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SelfKey에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SelfKey에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007596346.
지난 60일간 SelfKey에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0008984628.
지난 90일간 SelfKey에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.002663568723790913.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.51%
|30일
|$ -0.0007596346
|-36.05%
|60일
|$ -0.0008984628
|-42.64%
|90일
|$ -0.002663568723790913
|-55.83%
SelfKey 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.58%
+0.51%
-17.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
|1 KEY에서 AUD
A$0.0032867016
|1 KEY에서 GBP
￡0.0016433508
|1 KEY에서 EUR
€0.0019804484
|1 KEY에서 USD
$0.00210686
|1 KEY에서 MYR
RM0.0092912526
|1 KEY에서 TRY
₺0.0731923164
|1 KEY에서 JPY
¥0.3160079314
|1 KEY에서 RUB
₽0.2081788366
|1 KEY에서 INR
₹0.1783878362
|1 KEY에서 IDR
Rp33.4422098486
|1 KEY에서 PHP
₱0.121987194
|1 KEY에서 EGP
￡E.0.105237657
|1 KEY에서 BRL
R$0.0128097088
|1 KEY에서 CAD
C$0.0029706726
|1 KEY에서 BDT
৳0.2520436618
|1 KEY에서 NGN
₦3.3872198906
|1 KEY에서 UAH
₴0.087329347
|1 KEY에서 VES
Bs0.10112928
|1 KEY에서 PKR
Rs0.5865287554
|1 KEY에서 KZT
₸1.072181054
|1 KEY에서 THB
฿0.071738583
|1 KEY에서 TWD
NT$0.068262264
|1 KEY에서 CHF
Fr0.0018540368
|1 KEY에서 HKD
HK$0.0163703022
|1 KEY에서 MAD
.د.م0.0209843256