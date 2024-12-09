Sable 가격 (SABLE)
오늘 Sable (SABLE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00648219 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 171.22K USD 입니다. SABLE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sable 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 32.61 USD
- Sable의 당일 가격 변동 -0.05%
- 유통 공급량 26.41M USD
MEXC에서 SABLE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SABLE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sable에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sable에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0016577468.
지난 60일간 Sable에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0017480897.
지난 90일간 Sable에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30일
|$ +0.0016577468
|+25.57%
|60일
|$ +0.0017480897
|+26.97%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sable 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.05%
+14.82%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Sable Finance is the #1 reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoin on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enables capital efficiency and yield maximization for USDS users, whilst eliminating the liquidity cost of protocol emission to achieve frugal use of capital. What makes your project unique? Sable Finance is pioneering to give the first ever decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB chain (and Arbitrum when v2 is launched). The design of our protocol is based on Liquity’s codebase, with innovative changes, such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, a multi-collateral design, governance token staking improvements and more. As the embodiment of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) emerges as the premier stablecoin free from interest rate, censorship, and custodianship. History of your project. It was first introduced to the BNB chain on March 21, marking the beginning of our journey. And our testnet went live on June 16, showcasing its potential and functionality. What’s next for your project? The beta version will be launched soon, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the only accepted collateral. Users can mint the our stablecoin and enjoy features like collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following that, V2 will bring upgraded designs, higher yield optimization, and a user-friendly interface. V2 will be launched on Arbitrum and BNB Chain, using LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market needs. What can your token be used for? $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees along with borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, allowing $SABLE holders to vote on matters like collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter changes.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SABLE에서 AUD
A$0.0101122164
|1 SABLE에서 GBP
￡0.0050561082
|1 SABLE에서 EUR
€0.0060932586
|1 SABLE에서 USD
$0.00648219
|1 SABLE에서 MYR
RM0.0285864579
|1 SABLE에서 TRY
₺0.2255153901
|1 SABLE에서 JPY
¥0.9718099248
|1 SABLE에서 RUB
₽0.6411534129
|1 SABLE에서 INR
₹0.5488470273
|1 SABLE에서 IDR
Rp102.8918666919
|1 SABLE에서 PHP
₱0.375318801
|1 SABLE에서 EGP
￡E.0.3241743219
|1 SABLE에서 BRL
R$0.0394117152
|1 SABLE에서 CAD
C$0.0091398879
|1 SABLE에서 BDT
৳0.7754643897
|1 SABLE에서 NGN
₦10.4214816849
|1 SABLE에서 UAH
₴0.2686867755
|1 SABLE에서 VES
Bs0.31114512
|1 SABLE에서 PKR
Rs1.8045768741
|1 SABLE에서 KZT
₸3.298786491
|1 SABLE에서 THB
฿0.2209130352
|1 SABLE에서 TWD
NT$0.210022956
|1 SABLE에서 CHF
Fr0.0056395053
|1 SABLE에서 HKD
HK$0.0504314382
|1 SABLE에서 MAD
.د.م0.0645626124