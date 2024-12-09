Raven Protocol 가격 (RAVEN)
오늘 Raven Protocol (RAVEN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.90M USD 입니다. RAVEN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Raven Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.64K USD
- Raven Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 +1.78%
- 유통 공급량 4.44B USD
MEXC에서 RAVEN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 RAVEN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Raven Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Raven Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Raven Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Raven Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|30일
|$ 0
|-14.87%
|60일
|$ 0
|-2.34%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Raven Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.54%
+1.78%
-16.05%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
