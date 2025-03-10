QuStream 가격 (QST)
오늘 QuStream (QST)의 실시간 가격은 0.00127994 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.28M USD 입니다. QST에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 QuStream 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 88.24K USD
- QuStream의 당일 가격 변동 -29.30%
- 유통 공급량 999.99M USD
MEXC에서 QST에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 QST 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 QuStream에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000530637706913932.
지난 30일간 QuStream에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 QuStream에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 QuStream에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000530637706913932
|-29.30%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
QuStream 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.30%
-29.30%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
QuStream (QST) Project Description QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness. At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries. QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization. The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment. Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
|1 QST에서 AUD
A$0.0020223052
|1 QST에서 GBP
￡0.0009855538
|1 QST에서 EUR
€0.0011775448
|1 QST에서 USD
$0.00127994
|1 QST에서 MYR
RM0.0056445354
|1 QST에서 TRY
₺0.0467434088
|1 QST에서 JPY
¥0.1890599374
|1 QST에서 RUB
₽0.1139658576
|1 QST에서 INR
₹0.1116363668
|1 QST에서 IDR
Rp20.9826195936
|1 QST에서 PHP
₱0.0734173584
|1 QST에서 EGP
￡E.0.0648161616
|1 QST에서 BRL
R$0.007423652
|1 QST에서 CAD
C$0.0018303142
|1 QST에서 BDT
৳0.1554615124
|1 QST에서 NGN
₦1.936357229
|1 QST에서 UAH
₴0.052733528
|1 QST에서 VES
Bs0.08191616
|1 QST에서 PKR
Rs0.3582168078
|1 QST에서 KZT
₸0.6280281598
|1 QST에서 THB
฿0.0432363732
|1 QST에서 TWD
NT$0.0420588284
|1 QST에서 CHF
Fr0.0011135478
|1 QST에서 HKD
HK$0.0099323344
|1 QST에서 MAD
.د.م0.0124410168
|1 QST에서 MXN
$0.0259443838