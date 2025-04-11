QudeAI Framework 가격 (QUDE)
오늘 QudeAI Framework (QUDE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 169.47K USD 입니다. QUDE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 QudeAI Framework 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- QudeAI Framework의 당일 가격 변동 +12.55%
- 유통 공급량 957.87M USD
MEXC에서 QUDE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 QUDE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 QudeAI Framework에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 QudeAI Framework에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 QudeAI Framework에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 QudeAI Framework에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+12.55%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
QudeAI Framework 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+10.73%
+12.55%
-19.85%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
