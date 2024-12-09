Quadrant Protocol 가격 (EQUAD)
오늘 Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD)의 실시간 가격은 0.00601983 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.27M USD 입니다. EQUAD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Quadrant Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.58K USD
- Quadrant Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 +0.49%
- 유통 공급량 543.18M USD
MEXC에서 EQUAD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EQUAD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Quadrant Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Quadrant Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0032635490.
지난 60일간 Quadrant Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0033738444.
지난 90일간 Quadrant Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30일
|$ +0.0032635490
|+54.21%
|60일
|$ +0.0033738444
|+56.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Quadrant Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
0.00%
+0.49%
+6.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
