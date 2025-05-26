Pollen 가격 (POLLEN)
오늘 Pollen (POLLEN)의 실시간 가격은 0.00933286 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 858.93K USD 입니다. POLLEN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pollen 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Pollen의 당일 가격 변동 -5.42%
- 유통 공급량 92.03M USD
MEXC에서 POLLEN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 POLLEN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pollen에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000535301793716225.
지난 30일간 Pollen에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0063872488.
지난 60일간 Pollen에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Pollen에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000535301793716225
|-5.42%
|30일
|$ -0.0063872488
|-68.43%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Pollen 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.03%
-5.42%
-20.29%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Beraborrow unlocks instant liquidity against Berachain assets through the first PoL powered stablecoin, Nectar ($NECT). Built with simplicity and flexibility at its core, Beraborrow is designed to maximise opportunities for users without forcing them to sacrifice yield. The protocol enables users to deposit collateral assets into Dens, which mint our over-collateralised stablecoin, $NECT. $NECT can then be used throughout the Berachain DeFi ecosystem, unlocking further opportunities whilst maintaining exposure to the original assets. Initially built around $iBGT, the protocol has since evolved into a multi-collateral platform. Offering support for Bera native tokens, liquid staking derivatives, or LP positions, as collateral to mint $NECT. Beraborrow enables users to retain price exposure to their assets while unlocking liquidity. The protocol makes use of Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to supercharge key features and to bootstrap liquidity, enabling users to gain leverage to the collateral asset while boosting the yield it generates. Nectar ($NECT) is the first stablecoin fully collateralised by Berachain native assets, offering users a composable way to participate in the ecosystem without selling, all while benefiting from the unique advantages that PoL offers. Essentially, $NECT can be thought of as a unit of account that can accrue value through PoL and liquidations. Consider Beraborrow as a foundational building block for the Berachain. Our ambition is to develop a comprehensive suite of essential products that fuel growth for Berachain, starting with the core need for a Native CDP platform.
