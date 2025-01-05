Pixel 가격 ($PIXE)
오늘 Pixel ($PIXE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 84.16K USD 입니다. $PIXE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pixel 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 31.56 USD
- Pixel의 당일 가격 변동 -1.39%
- 유통 공급량 100.00M USD
MEXC에서 $PIXE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $PIXE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.39%
|30일
|$ 0
|-13.20%
|60일
|$ 0
|+9.63%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Pixel 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-1.39%
-0.43%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
📌 Welcome to Pixel! 🌈🦄 🔑 Official Token Contract Address (ERC20): 0x6a26Edf3bBC9F154ca9175216CEB9812f5305e6E 🔷 Origins of Pixel: Pixel is our homage to the colorful world of memes and jpegs, symbolized by a pixelated rainbow unicorn. While rooted in MegaPont, Pixel strides forward as an independent community-run entity, designed to be resilient and autonomous. 👁️ Pixel's Vision: At the heart of Pixel lies the ambition to be a unifying force for pixel artists and enthusiasts in the Web3 space 🧑🎨 Pixel aims to serve as a meeting ground for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts, fostering a community that values creativity, collaboration, and the unique storytelling power of pixel art ✨🖼️ 🪙 $PIXE Token details: Megapont has locked the LP for 99 years, renounced ownership & airdropped all team holdings to the community in the first few weeks of $PIXE being live, marking Pixel's autonomy as a community-run entity. 🟧 Inscription/Teleburn utilities: Besides its playful & creative spirit, Pixel brings a wave of innovation and ease to the NFT/Ordinals space with unique, user-oriented utilities. Here are some of the upcoming services by MegapontNFT: Inscription Service 🔸 Inscribe like a pro, paying for fees entirely in $PIXE. 🔸 This service makes creating on #Bitcoin's canvas more accessible to the wider public, removing the need to pay in bitcoin. Teleburn 🔸 Select your NFTs for teleburn. 🔸 Pay with $PIXE for the new inscription. 🔸 Execute the transaction to burn your old NFTs. 🔸 This streamlined process is irreversible and aims to simplify the experience for ETH collectors planning to migrate to Bitcoin. Join us in this colorful journey and be part of the Pixel Community - where every pixel tells a story ✨🦄
