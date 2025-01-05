Pine 가격 (PINE)
오늘 Pine (PINE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00307848 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 67.56K USD 입니다. PINE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Pine 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 140.38 USD
- Pine의 당일 가격 변동 +7.70%
- 유통 공급량 21.90M USD
MEXC에서 PINE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PINE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Pine에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00021997.
지난 30일간 Pine에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004746705.
지난 60일간 Pine에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000914758.
지난 90일간 Pine에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000226245201028434.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00021997
|+7.70%
|30일
|$ -0.0004746705
|-15.41%
|60일
|$ -0.0000914758
|-2.97%
|90일
|$ +0.000226245201028434
|+7.93%
Pine 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.23%
+7.70%
+3.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
|1 PINE에서 AUD
A$0.0049563528
|1 PINE에서 GBP
￡0.002462784
|1 PINE에서 EUR
€0.0029553408
|1 PINE에서 USD
$0.00307848
|1 PINE에서 MYR
RM0.01385316
|1 PINE에서 TRY
₺0.1089166224
|1 PINE에서 JPY
¥0.4838754864
|1 PINE에서 RUB
₽0.3399257616
|1 PINE에서 INR
₹0.2640412296
|1 PINE에서 IDR
Rp49.6528962744
|1 PINE에서 PHP
₱0.179167536
|1 PINE에서 EGP
￡E.0.1562020752
|1 PINE에서 BRL
R$0.0190250064
|1 PINE에서 CAD
C$0.0044330112
|1 PINE에서 BDT
৳0.373419624
|1 PINE에서 NGN
₦4.7580679032
|1 PINE에서 UAH
₴0.1295116536
|1 PINE에서 VES
Bs0.16008096
|1 PINE에서 PKR
Rs0.85581744
|1 PINE에서 KZT
₸1.6126001784
|1 PINE에서 THB
฿0.10620756
|1 PINE에서 TWD
NT$0.1013435616
|1 PINE에서 CHF
Fr0.002770632
|1 PINE에서 HKD
HK$0.0239197896
|1 PINE에서 MAD
.د.م0.0309695088