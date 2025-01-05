Phill 가격 (PHILL)
오늘 Phill (PHILL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 44.75K USD 입니다. PHILL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Phill 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 652.65 USD
- Phill의 당일 가격 변동 -3.79%
- 유통 공급량 999.47M USD
MEXC에서 PHILL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PHILL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Phill에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Phill에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Phill에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Phill에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.79%
|30일
|$ 0
|-42.86%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Phill 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.04%
-3.79%
-0.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming. The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto. Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets. In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
