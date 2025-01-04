Orange 가격 (ORA)
오늘 Orange (ORA)의 실시간 가격은 0.283078 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 30.58K USD 입니다. ORA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Orange 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.15K USD
- Orange의 당일 가격 변동 -2.37%
- 유통 공급량 108.04K USD
MEXC에서 ORA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ORA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Orange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0068880964543175.
지난 30일간 Orange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1417537429.
지난 60일간 Orange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Orange에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0068880964543175
|-2.37%
|30일
|$ -0.1417537429
|-50.07%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Orange 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.28%
-2.37%
+4.49%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ORA에서 AUD
A$0.4529248
|1 ORA에서 GBP
￡0.2264624
|1 ORA에서 EUR
€0.27175488
|1 ORA에서 USD
$0.283078
|1 ORA에서 MYR
RM1.273851
|1 ORA에서 TRY
₺10.01529964
|1 ORA에서 JPY
¥44.4998616
|1 ORA에서 RUB
₽31.25747276
|1 ORA에서 INR
₹24.27960006
|1 ORA에서 IDR
Rp4,565.77355434
|1 ORA에서 PHP
₱16.4751396
|1 ORA에서 EGP
￡E.14.37187006
|1 ORA에서 BRL
R$1.74942204
|1 ORA에서 CAD
C$0.40763232
|1 ORA에서 BDT
৳34.3373614
|1 ORA에서 NGN
₦437.52252602
|1 ORA에서 UAH
₴11.90909146
|1 ORA에서 VES
Bs14.720056
|1 ORA에서 PKR
Rs78.695684
|1 ORA에서 KZT
₸148.28474874
|1 ORA에서 THB
฿9.76336022
|1 ORA에서 TWD
NT$9.31892776
|1 ORA에서 CHF
Fr0.2547702
|1 ORA에서 HKD
HK$2.19951606
|1 ORA에서 MAD
.د.م2.84776468