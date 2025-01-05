Obsidium 가격 (OBS)
오늘 Obsidium (OBS)의 실시간 가격은 0.00252969 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 16.01K USD 입니다. OBS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Obsidium 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.08K USD
- Obsidium의 당일 가격 변동 +0.01%
- 유통 공급량 6.33M USD
MEXC에서 OBS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OBS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Obsidium에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Obsidium에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000029167.
지난 60일간 Obsidium에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000003840.
지난 90일간 Obsidium에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000002139127913175.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30일
|$ -0.0000029167
|-0.11%
|60일
|$ -0.0000003840
|-0.01%
|90일
|$ -0.000002139127913175
|-0.08%
Obsidium 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.02%
+0.01%
+0.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
|1 OBS에서 AUD
A$0.0040728009
|1 OBS에서 GBP
￡0.002023752
|1 OBS에서 EUR
€0.0024285024
|1 OBS에서 USD
$0.00252969
|1 OBS에서 MYR
RM0.011383605
|1 OBS에서 TRY
₺0.0895004322
|1 OBS에서 JPY
¥0.3976166742
|1 OBS에서 RUB
₽0.2793283698
|1 OBS에서 INR
₹0.2169715113
|1 OBS에서 IDR
Rp40.8014459007
|1 OBS에서 PHP
₱0.147227958
|1 OBS에서 EGP
￡E.0.1283564706
|1 OBS에서 BRL
R$0.0156334842
|1 OBS에서 CAD
C$0.0036427536
|1 OBS에서 BDT
৳0.306851397
|1 OBS에서 NGN
₦3.9098635671
|1 OBS에서 UAH
₴0.1064240583
|1 OBS에서 VES
Bs0.13154388
|1 OBS에서 PKR
Rs0.70325382
|1 OBS에서 KZT
₸1.3251275127
|1 OBS에서 THB
฿0.087274305
|1 OBS에서 TWD
NT$0.0832773948
|1 OBS에서 CHF
Fr0.002276721
|1 OBS에서 HKD
HK$0.0196556913
|1 OBS에서 MAD
.د.م0.0254486814