Nova 가격 (NOVA)
오늘 Nova (NOVA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NOVA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Nova 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 33.86 USD
- Nova의 당일 가격 변동 +0.52%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NOVA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NOVA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Nova에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Nova에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Nova에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Nova에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.52%
|30일
|$ 0
|-48.99%
|60일
|$ 0
|-19.76%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Nova 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.33%
+0.52%
+8.67%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Nova is more than just a meme on the Ethereum blockchain; it represents an innovative social experiment embodying the essence of Universal Basic Income (UBI) within a crypto-utopia. Nova aims to create a digital civilization shaped by collective agreement, where the value of NOVA is determined solely by community consensus, free from external influences. Description In order to help those who suffered great losses from the recent NFT rekt like Azuki and many others, we have taken the initiative to distribute Relief Funds to thirty Blue Chip NFT holders. Relief payments are traditionally given to the needy, but now relief payments are given to blue-chip holders in turn. We understand the challenges they face and empathize with their plight. Relief Funds Airdrop Eligibility To ensure a fair and transparent distribution of resources, we will provide a list-checking service. This service is designed to verify the eligibility of Blue Chip NFT holders, ensuring that the airdropped funds reach those who truly need assistance. Through this process, we aim to facilitate equitable distribution and enable the community to witness the transparent interaction between Nova and its members. Advocating for equal participation Nova upholds the principles of equal participation and inclusivity. We believe that every participant should have a voice in the decision-making process, independent of external influences. We encourage active participation from all community members, fostering an environment where diverse perspectives contribute to collective growth and progress.
