Monko 가격 ($MONKO)
오늘 Monko ($MONKO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 4.32M USD 입니다. $MONKO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Monko 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 262.31K USD
- Monko의 당일 가격 변동 +68.20%
- 유통 공급량 973.38B USD
MEXC에서 $MONKO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $MONKO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Monko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Monko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Monko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Monko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+68.20%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Monko 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.72%
+68.20%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers. The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO. The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation. The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship. There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
