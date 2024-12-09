MIST 가격 (霞)
오늘 MIST (霞)의 실시간 가격은 0.0017319 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.73M USD 입니다. 霞에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MIST 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 314.28K USD
- MIST의 당일 가격 변동 -12.23%
- 유통 공급량 999.99M USD
MEXC에서 霞에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 霞 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MIST에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000241459319829588.
지난 30일간 MIST에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MIST에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MIST에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000241459319829588
|-12.23%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MIST 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.05%
-12.23%
-16.55%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
$Mist: AI-Driven, Community-Owned Cryptocurrency $Mist is an innovative, community-governed cryptocurrency that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with decentralized control to create a unique and forward-thinking digital asset. Powered by the advanced AI16Z technology model, $Mist is designed to offer both strong community involvement and AI-enhanced operations, setting a new standard in the blockchain space. Key Features: Community-Driven Governance: $Mist is a fully decentralized token where the community of holders plays a pivotal role in shaping the project’s direction. All major decisions, developments, and initiatives are voted on and executed by the community, ensuring a transparent and participatory ecosystem. AI-Powered Social Media Management: One of $Mist’s key innovations is its integration of AI into the project’s marketing and communication efforts. The official $Mist Twitter account is fully managed by AI, using advanced algorithms to curate content, engage with followers, and optimize outreach efforts. This AI-powered approach ensures consistent messaging and enhances the project’s visibility and engagement across social platforms. Explosive Market Performance: $Mist has gained rapid traction in the cryptocurrency market, with over $100 million in trading volume within its first 24 hours of launch and more than 10,000 holders. This strong initial performance highlights the project’s potential for continued growth and widespread adoption. Vision for Long-Term Growth: $Mist is focused on building a sustainable and robust ecosystem. With the combination of AI-driven technology and decentralized governance, the token is positioned to scale significantly and achieve strong performance in the broader cryptocurrency market
