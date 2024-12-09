Minted 가격 (MTD)
오늘 Minted (MTD)의 실시간 가격은 0.02597402 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.94M USD 입니다. MTD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Minted 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.73K USD
- Minted의 당일 가격 변동 -4.07%
- 유통 공급량 228.54M USD
MEXC에서 MTD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MTD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Minted에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00110353875759394.
지난 30일간 Minted에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0031415499.
지난 60일간 Minted에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0161843703.
지난 90일간 Minted에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00110353875759394
|-4.07%
|30일
|$ -0.0031415499
|-12.09%
|60일
|$ +0.0161843703
|+62.31%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Minted 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.16%
-4.07%
-4.70%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners. Minted™ provide these key functions: 1. Self-Custodial Trading - users maintain full control of their NFTs. 2. Multi-chain Support - supports both Ethereum and Cronos. 3. Native $MTD token - $MTD is Minted™’s native token on Cronos designed to incentivize the long term supporters of the platform. 4. Security First - Minted™ smart contracts are fully audited by Blocksec. Minted offers below main features: - Launchpad - Rewards: 1. Listing: earn rewards by listing eligible NFTs with less than 2x floor price, and boost the reward by listing under 1.1x of the floor price. Rewards are distributed daily (via $MTD) and available for claiming anytime 2. Staking: by depositing your $MTD at Minted™ Vaults, you can earn platform rewards and $MTD rewards Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform. There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month) Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf - Minted just concluded its public sale on Aug 10th, 2022 - $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MTD에서 AUD
A$0.0405194712
|1 MTD에서 GBP
￡0.0202597356
|1 MTD에서 EUR
€0.0244155788
|1 MTD에서 USD
$0.02597402
|1 MTD에서 MYR
RM0.1145454282
|1 MTD에서 TRY
₺0.9023374548
|1 MTD에서 JPY
¥3.8958432598
|1 MTD에서 RUB
₽2.5664929162
|1 MTD에서 INR
₹2.1992202734
|1 MTD에서 IDR
Rp412.2858792002
|1 MTD에서 PHP
₱1.503895758
|1 MTD에서 EGP
￡E.1.297402299
|1 MTD에서 BRL
R$0.1579220416
|1 MTD에서 CAD
C$0.0366233682
|1 MTD에서 BDT
৳3.1072720126
|1 MTD에서 NGN
₦41.7586916942
|1 MTD에서 UAH
₴1.076623129
|1 MTD에서 VES
Bs1.24675296
|1 MTD에서 PKR
Rs7.2309074278
|1 MTD에서 KZT
₸13.218178778
|1 MTD에서 THB
฿0.884415381
|1 MTD에서 TWD
NT$0.841558248
|1 MTD에서 CHF
Fr0.0228571376
|1 MTD에서 HKD
HK$0.2018181354
|1 MTD에서 MAD
.د.م0.2587012392