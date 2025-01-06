MELON 가격 (MELON)
오늘 MELON (MELON)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MELON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MELON 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.92 USD
- MELON의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MELON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MELON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MELON에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MELON에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MELON에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MELON에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.01%
|60일
|$ 0
|+147.16%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MELON 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-7.67%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector. The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance. With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more. About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for: - Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem. - Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts. Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month): - Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_ - Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo - Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard - Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/ - Website Active Users: 500K Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs. What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.
