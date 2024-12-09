Magic Square 가격 (SQR)
오늘 Magic Square (SQR)의 실시간 가격은 0.055396 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 7.43M USD 입니다. SQR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Magic Square 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 218.31K USD
- Magic Square의 당일 가격 변동 -5.69%
- 유통 공급량 134.49M USD
MEXC에서 SQR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SQR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Magic Square에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00334287745960649.
지난 30일간 Magic Square에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0133901881.
지난 60일간 Magic Square에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0041492933.
지난 90일간 Magic Square에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.006316353916973224.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00334287745960649
|-5.69%
|30일
|$ +0.0133901881
|+24.17%
|60일
|$ +0.0041492933
|+7.49%
|90일
|$ -0.006316353916973224
|-10.23%
Magic Square 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.27%
-5.69%
+6.66%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What is Magic Square (SQR)? Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators. ## What Makes Magic Square Unique? Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store [here](https://magic.store/). At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures ##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture. ##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
|1 SQR에서 AUD
A$0.08641776
|1 SQR에서 GBP
￡0.04320888
|1 SQR에서 EUR
€0.05207224
|1 SQR에서 USD
$0.055396
|1 SQR에서 MYR
RM0.24429636
|1 SQR에서 TRY
₺1.92445704
|1 SQR에서 JPY
¥8.30884604
|1 SQR에서 RUB
₽5.47367876
|1 SQR에서 INR
₹4.69037932
|1 SQR에서 IDR
Rp879.30126196
|1 SQR에서 PHP
₱3.2074284
|1 SQR에서 EGP
￡E.2.7670302
|1 SQR에서 BRL
R$0.33680768
|1 SQR에서 CAD
C$0.07810836
|1 SQR에서 BDT
৳6.62702348
|1 SQR에서 NGN
₦89.06070316
|1 SQR에서 UAH
₴2.2961642
|1 SQR에서 VES
Bs2.659008
|1 SQR에서 PKR
Rs15.42169244
|1 SQR에서 KZT
₸28.1910244
|1 SQR에서 THB
฿1.8862338
|1 SQR에서 TWD
NT$1.7948304
|1 SQR에서 CHF
Fr0.04874848
|1 SQR에서 HKD
HK$0.43042692
|1 SQR에서 MAD
.د.م0.55174416