LockTrip 가격 (LOC)
오늘 LockTrip (LOC)의 실시간 가격은 0.278919 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 4.61M USD 입니다. LOC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LockTrip 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.32K USD
- LockTrip의 당일 가격 변동 +4.46%
- 유통 공급량 16.51M USD
MEXC에서 LOC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LOC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LockTrip에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.01191051.
지난 30일간 LockTrip에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.1345894348.
지난 60일간 LockTrip에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.2845979302.
지난 90일간 LockTrip에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.11514878963035272.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.01191051
|+4.46%
|30일
|$ +0.1345894348
|+48.25%
|60일
|$ +0.2845979302
|+102.04%
|90일
|$ +0.11514878963035272
|+70.31%
LockTrip 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.29%
+4.46%
+29.56%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Disrupting the Travel Industry LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees. More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible. More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution. About the LOC Token LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain. Deflationary Model Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt. LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
