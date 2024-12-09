Krex 가격 (KREX)
오늘 Krex (KREX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.69M USD 입니다. KREX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Krex 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 114.37K USD
- Krex의 당일 가격 변동 -6.17%
- 유통 공급량 21.00B USD
MEXC에서 KREX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KREX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Krex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Krex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Krex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Krex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.17%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Krex 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+4.16%
-6.17%
+15.57%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike. Key Highlights: The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities. KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network. It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for: Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding. XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요.
