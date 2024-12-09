Izzy 가격 (IZZY)
오늘 Izzy (IZZY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 473.00K USD 입니다. IZZY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Izzy 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 88.03K USD
- Izzy의 당일 가격 변동 +17.04%
- 유통 공급량 420.69B USD
MEXC에서 IZZY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IZZY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Izzy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Izzy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Izzy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Izzy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+17.04%
|30일
|$ 0
|-61.58%
|60일
|$ 0
|+37.61%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Izzy 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.01%
+17.04%
-26.36%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects. Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community. Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
