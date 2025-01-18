Indigo Protocol iUSD 가격 (IUSD)
오늘 Indigo Protocol iUSD (IUSD)의 실시간 가격은 0.998808 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. IUSD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Indigo Protocol iUSD 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 175.25K USD
- Indigo Protocol iUSD의 당일 가격 변동 -2.56%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 IUSD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IUSD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Indigo Protocol iUSD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0262756985772275.
지난 30일간 Indigo Protocol iUSD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002436092.
지난 60일간 Indigo Protocol iUSD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0391661582.
지난 90일간 Indigo Protocol iUSD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.140239150403945.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0262756985772275
|-2.56%
|30일
|$ -0.0002436092
|-0.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0391661582
|-3.92%
|90일
|$ +0.140239150403945
|+16.33%
Indigo Protocol iUSD 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.45%
-2.56%
+2.59%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
iUSD is Cardano’s first fault-tolerant and fully collateralized native stablecoin released in November of 2022 as part of Indigo Protocol v1. iUSD is pegged to the median value of USDC, TUSD, and USDT; this design allows iUSD to maintain its peg even if one of the three stablecoins (USDC, TUSD, and USDT) depegs. The Indigo Protocol is a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) based DeFi protocol that brings capital-efficient synthetic assets to the Cardano ecosystem. Users can purchase iUSD from a DEX just like any Cardano native asset, or can mint iUSD within the Indigo Protocol by depositing ADA as collateral. When users mint iUSD within the Indigo Protocol, they must deposit sufficient ADA such that their CDP remains above the applicable Minimum Collateralization Ratio (MCR) - meaning a user deposits collateral in the form of ADA that ensures over-collateralization. If the value of a user's ADA collateral begins to decrease toward the MCR, a user can choose to add more collateral to keep their iUSD position above the MCR. If a user’s collateral becomes worth less than the MCR of their iUSD debt, the Indigo Stability Pool providers will allow the user to keep their iUSD but will exchange Stability Pool iUSD for the user’s higher value ADA collateral. Thereby ensuring that iUSD remains overcollateralized and that the Indigo Protocol remains solvent via its efficient liquidation process. Unique to Indigo, users still receive their ADA staking rewards from stake pool delegation while ADA is being used as collateral in a CDP. This CDP Liquid Staking feature presents a unique use case for iUSD in trading strategies. The Indigo DAO controls the iUSD parameters and can therefore vote to raise or lower the Minimum Collateralization Ratio for iUSD and all Indigo iAssets.
|1 IUSD에서 AUD
A$1.60808088
|1 IUSD에서 GBP
￡0.81902256
|1 IUSD에서 EUR
€0.96884376
|1 IUSD에서 USD
$0.998808
|1 IUSD에서 MYR
RM4.494636
|1 IUSD에서 TRY
₺35.38776744
|1 IUSD에서 JPY
¥156.08372616
|1 IUSD에서 RUB
₽102.36783192
|1 IUSD에서 INR
₹86.47679664
|1 IUSD에서 IDR
Rp16,373.89901952
|1 IUSD에서 PHP
₱58.4802084
|1 IUSD에서 EGP
￡E.50.3399232
|1 IUSD에서 BRL
R$6.0927288
|1 IUSD에서 CAD
C$1.43828352
|1 IUSD에서 BDT
৳121.355172
|1 IUSD에서 NGN
₦1,555.77330504
|1 IUSD에서 UAH
₴42.05980488
|1 IUSD에서 VES
Bs53.935632
|1 IUSD에서 PKR
Rs278.44769424
|1 IUSD에서 KZT
₸530.14731024
|1 IUSD에서 THB
฿34.34900712
|1 IUSD에서 TWD
NT$32.85079512
|1 IUSD에서 CHF
Fr0.90891528
|1 IUSD에서 HKD
HK$7.77072624
|1 IUSD에서 MAD
.د.م10.02803232