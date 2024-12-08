Hermes Protocol 가격 (HERMES)
오늘 Hermes Protocol (HERMES)의 실시간 가격은 0.01332031 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.17M USD 입니다. HERMES에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Hermes Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.16K USD
- Hermes Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 -11.28%
- 유통 공급량 238.19M USD
MEXC에서 HERMES에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HERMES 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Hermes Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00169410975060309.
지난 30일간 Hermes Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.9265504673.
지난 60일간 Hermes Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.1241635876.
지난 90일간 Hermes Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.001148953454296454.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00169410975060309
|-11.28%
|30일
|$ +1.9265504673
|+14,463.26%
|60일
|$ +1.1241635876
|+8,439.47%
|90일
|$ +0.001148953454296454
|+9.44%
Hermes Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.12%
-11.28%
+30.46%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Hermes DEX main goal is to let users and other decentralized protocols exchange both volatile assets (DAI to WETH for example) and stablecoins (DAI to USDC for example) through it with low fees and low slippage. Unlike exchanges out there that match a buyer and a seller, the behavior of Hermes is different, it uses liquidity pools like Uniswap. To achieve this, Hermes needs liquidity (tokens) which is rewarded by those who provide it. Hermes is non-custodial meaning the Hermes developers do not have access to your tokens. What makes your project unique? Stable coins have become an inherent part of cryptocurrency for a long time but they now come in many different flavors (DAI, TUSD, MIM, BUSD, USDC and so on) which means there is a much bigger need for crypto users to move from a stable coin to another. Centralized exchanges tend to have high fees which are problematic for those trying to move from a stable coin to another. As a result, Hermes Protocol has become the best place to exchange stable coins because of its low fees and low slippage. And Hermes also allows swaps with volatile assets. History of your project. Hermes Protocol officially launched in February 2022 and started emissions in March 2022. What’s next for your project? Introducing Yield and Concentrated Unified Liquidity Omnichain Marketplaces. Hermes V2 will offer multiple defi services compared to V1, while improving capital efficiency and user experience: - Bridge-less omnichain environment, powered with concentrated (Uni V3) and unified liquidity. - Decentralized Uniswap V3 Liquidity Management. - Uniswap V3 Liquidity Incentives. - Refined ve(3,3), becoming a fungible ERC-4626 - Improved UX and UI - Omnichain Yield marketplace What can your token be used for? Hermes token when staked for veHermes allows liquidity providers to take decisions on adding new gauges, boosting gauge yields, voting on token emission, and receive bribes.
