GreenTrust 가격 (GNT)
오늘 GreenTrust (GNT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 24.18K USD 입니다. GNT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GreenTrust 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 814.28 USD
- GreenTrust의 당일 가격 변동 -3.44%
- 유통 공급량 28.02T USD
MEXC에서 GNT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GNT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GreenTrust에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GreenTrust에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 GreenTrust에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 GreenTrust에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.44%
|30일
|$ 0
|-15.85%
|60일
|$ 0
|+7.40%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GreenTrust 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.52%
-3.44%
-13.67%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”. The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source. GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
