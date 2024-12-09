GemLink 가격 (GLINK)
오늘 GemLink (GLINK)의 실시간 가격은 0.00297044 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 285.21K USD 입니다. GLINK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GemLink 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 144.29 USD
- GemLink의 당일 가격 변동 +10.61%
- 유통 공급량 96.01M USD
MEXC에서 GLINK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GLINK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GemLink에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00028497.
지난 30일간 GemLink에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004147093.
지난 60일간 GemLink에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006588649.
지난 90일간 GemLink에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00028497
|+10.61%
|30일
|$ +0.0004147093
|+13.96%
|60일
|$ -0.0006588649
|-22.18%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GemLink 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.06%
+10.61%
-5.75%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Gemlink is a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy and anonymity in transactions and data transfers. It is based on Zk-SNARK technology, which ensures efficient and secure-proof protocols. Gemlink aims to provide a fully secure and anonymous experience for users, with continuous updates and development to maintain a high level of privacy. The project also supports the development of applications and services based on private coins to meet various user needs. The tokenomics of Gemlink include Equihash algorithm, a block time of 60 seconds, and a block reward of 30 Gemlink. Halvings occur every 2,102,400 blocks, and a total of approximately 160,000,000 Gemlink coins will be mined. The premine blocks are divided into a development fund and an equity fund. Future native tokens will be created and stored in a vault for exchange with Gemlink tokens without generating inflation. Gemlink emphasizes the importance of masternodes in authorizing and storing the blockchain, ensuring network security. Masternode owners receive rewards and participate in the voting system for decision-making. Gemlink aims to divide its actions into four areas of development: MiracleBox wallet, AI Bot, game platform, and a cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token. Each area has specific plans for expansion and improvement. The MiracleBox wallet offers various features, including SWAP capabilities, support for masternodes, and integration with other wallets. The AI Bot utilizes advanced algorithms for market analysis and trading strategies. The game platform focuses on expanding game offerings and introducing social features. The cryptocurrency exchange with Gemlink token aims to provide a user-friendly platform with liquidity and security measures. Gemlink’s development plan prioritizes the user experience and aims to deliver the best services. The team will continue to work on expanding features, improving security, and integrating with other platforms to meet user expectations
