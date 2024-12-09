Galvan 가격 (IZE)
오늘 Galvan (IZE)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.20M USD 입니다. IZE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Galvan 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 345.94 USD
- Galvan의 당일 가격 변동 +5.30%
- 유통 공급량 5.54B USD
MEXC에서 IZE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IZE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Galvan에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Galvan에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Galvan에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Galvan에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+5.30%
|30일
|$ 0
|+42.47%
|60일
|$ 0
|+10.36%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Galvan 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+5.30%
+32.71%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Galvan? Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness. This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability. What is IZE? Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run. IZE is used for: - Fees for processing transactions - Staking for new voting proposals - Rewarding active Node Owners - Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon) - Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon) You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper What is the Galvan Blockchain? The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons: 1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards 2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions 3. Easy participation through Node Software The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
