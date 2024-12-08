FOAM 가격 (FOAM)
오늘 FOAM (FOAM)의 실시간 가격은 0.00456289 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.61M USD 입니다. FOAM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 FOAM 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.98K USD
- FOAM의 당일 가격 변동 +4.10%
- 유통 공급량 355.36M USD
MEXC에서 FOAM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FOAM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 FOAM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00017979.
지난 30일간 FOAM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0012622130.
지난 60일간 FOAM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0018126422.
지난 90일간 FOAM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00017979
|+4.10%
|30일
|$ -0.0012622130
|-27.66%
|60일
|$ -0.0018126422
|-39.72%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
FOAM 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.11%
+4.10%
-30.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
|1 FOAM에서 AUD
A$0.0071181084
|1 FOAM에서 GBP
￡0.0035590542
|1 FOAM에서 EUR
€0.0042891166
|1 FOAM에서 USD
$0.00456289
|1 FOAM에서 MYR
RM0.0201223449
|1 FOAM에서 TRY
₺0.1585147986
|1 FOAM에서 JPY
¥0.6843878711
|1 FOAM에서 RUB
₽0.4508591609
|1 FOAM에서 INR
₹0.3863398963
|1 FOAM에서 IDR
Rp72.4267985989
|1 FOAM에서 PHP
₱0.264191331
|1 FOAM에서 EGP
￡E.0.2279163555
|1 FOAM에서 BRL
R$0.0277423712
|1 FOAM에서 CAD
C$0.0064336749
|1 FOAM에서 BDT
৳0.5458585307
|1 FOAM에서 NGN
₦7.3358038819
|1 FOAM에서 UAH
₴0.1891317905
|1 FOAM에서 VES
Bs0.21901872
|1 FOAM에서 PKR
Rs1.2702629471
|1 FOAM에서 KZT
₸2.322054721
|1 FOAM에서 THB
฿0.1553664045
|1 FOAM에서 TWD
NT$0.147837636
|1 FOAM에서 CHF
Fr0.0040153432
|1 FOAM에서 HKD
HK$0.0354536553
|1 FOAM에서 MAD
.د.م0.0454463844