Efinity 가격 (EFI)
오늘 Efinity (EFI)의 실시간 가격은 0.079581 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.92M USD 입니다. EFI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Efinity 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.18K USD
- Efinity의 당일 가격 변동 -1.27%
- 유통 공급량 86.92M USD
MEXC에서 EFI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EFI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Efinity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00102963010292061.
지난 30일간 Efinity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0588030455.
지난 60일간 Efinity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0855747942.
지난 90일간 Efinity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.038303682374919116.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00102963010292061
|-1.27%
|30일
|$ +0.0588030455
|+73.89%
|60일
|$ +0.0855747942
|+107.53%
|90일
|$ +0.038303682374919116
|+92.80%
Efinity 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.46%
-1.27%
+45.75%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform. Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences. Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today. Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS. Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets. Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance. Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network. Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain. Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
