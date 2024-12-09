DEEPSPACE 가격 (DPS)
오늘 DEEPSPACE (DPS)의 실시간 가격은 0.01320639 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 789.35K USD 입니다. DPS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DEEPSPACE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 825.62 USD
- DEEPSPACE의 당일 가격 변동 -3.77%
- 유통 공급량 59.77M USD
MEXC에서 DPS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DPS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DEEPSPACE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00051860560147244.
지난 30일간 DEEPSPACE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002622855.
지난 60일간 DEEPSPACE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007991978.
지난 90일간 DEEPSPACE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00051860560147244
|-3.77%
|30일
|$ +0.0002622855
|+1.99%
|60일
|$ -0.0007991978
|-6.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
DEEPSPACE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.99%
-3.77%
+3.86%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
