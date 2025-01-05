DarkCrypto 가격 (DARK)
오늘 DarkCrypto (DARK)의 실시간 가격은 0.0025805 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 64.05K USD 입니다. DARK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 DarkCrypto 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.06 USD
- DarkCrypto의 당일 가격 변동 -2.08%
- 유통 공급량 24.82M USD
MEXC에서 DARK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DARK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 DarkCrypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 DarkCrypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005815438.
지난 60일간 DarkCrypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0016117552.
지난 90일간 DarkCrypto에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0012977792200047049.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.08%
|30일
|$ -0.0005815438
|-22.53%
|60일
|$ +0.0016117552
|+62.46%
|90일
|$ +0.0012977792200047049
|+101.17%
DarkCrypto 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-2.08%
+7.75%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DarkCrypto Protocol is the first algorithmic token pegged to CRO enabling the generation of DARK tokens that run on the Cronos network. It involves an innovative solution that can adjust the stablecoin's supply deterministically to move the price of the stablecoin in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. Unlike other algorithmic tokens, DARK is not pegged to a stable coin— it is instead pegged to CRO. We believe in the potential of Cronos, and have chosen to align our mission to both provide value to and derive value from DARK's future growth. DARK aims to become the main medium of exchange on Cronos network: this will be achieved by providing a mirrored, liquid asset to CRO. One of the primary shortcomings of past algorithmic tokens has been a lack of use cases, leaving no good reason for somebody to want to use or hold them. In order to successfully maintain the peg in the long-run, the DarkCrypto team will maintain a focus on innovation around enhanced functionality and use cases. All above is about algorithm token protocol. The main problem is how to increase demand of DARK token. DarkVerse will be our ecosystem surround DarkCrypto Finance using DARK as main token. DarkVerse contains: DeFi App (Vaults), GameFi, NFT Apps, Betting DApps, MetaVerse applications. We will have endless work, and together we can make Cronos become the largest blockchain.
