Cryptiq browser 가격 (CRYPTIQ)
오늘 Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ)의 실시간 가격은 0.00603438 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 228.91K USD 입니다. CRYPTIQ에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cryptiq browser 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.92K USD
- Cryptiq browser의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 37.93M USD
MEXC에서 CRYPTIQ에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CRYPTIQ 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cryptiq browser에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cryptiq browser에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0015758336.
지난 60일간 Cryptiq browser에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000616236.
지난 90일간 Cryptiq browser에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001250583644018953.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.0015758336
|+26.11%
|60일
|$ +0.0000616236
|+1.02%
|90일
|$ -0.001250583644018953
|-17.16%
Cryptiq browser 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-4.24%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Cryptiq Web3 Browser is a revolutionary web browser that prioritizes decentralization, privacy, and security. It offers users a seamless and efficient way to access the decentralized web, interact with blockchain networks, manage digital assets, and engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The browser is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their data and online interactions, ensuring privacy and protection from invasive tracking and malicious actors. What makes your project unique? What sets Cryptiq Web3 Browser apart is its integration of Web3 technology, which enables direct interaction with blockchain networks. This means users can seamlessly navigate the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, manage their digital assets, participate in smart contract transactions, and even engage in decentralized governance. The browser's commitment to user privacy, along with its focus on delivering fast and efficient browsing performance, further distinguishes it from traditional web browsers. History of your project: The history of the Cryptiq Web3 Browser project traces back to my journey as a skilled and experienced full stack developer and entrepreneur. With a background spanning the Technology, E-Commerce, and Financial sectors, I drew upon my expertise gained from Top Tier Investment Banks and a Leading Technology & E-Commerce Company. This diverse experience provided me with insights into innovation and creating solutions that drive positive change. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in successfully launching multiple applications that reflect my deep passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation. This passion has always driven me to create solutions that not only meet client needs but also surpass their expectations. Collaboration and teamwork have been essential aspects of my approach, recognizing that remarkable results are achieved through a supportive and collaborative environment. Before entering the tech and business world, I enjoyed a successful career as a Music Producer and DJ, crafting Top 10 tracks that resonated with audiences across the globe. This background in the creative industry added a unique perspective to my problem-solving approach, allowing me to think creatively and approach challenges from diverse angles. With my transition from a Music Producer and DJ to a full stack developer, entrepreneur, and manager, I am now fully committed to utilizing my multifaceted skill set to create products that carry meaningful impact. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project emerged as a culmination of my experiences, aiming to revolutionize the browsing experience through decentralized principles, enhanced privacy, and seamless user engagement. As I embark on this new chapter, my dedication to continuous learning and driving positive change remains unwavering. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project represents an exciting endeavor that aligns with my values of innovation, collaboration, and fostering growth. I am enthusiastic about the project's future, as it evolves to meet the ever-changing landscape of the Web3 ecosystem while upholding the principles that have guided my career journey. What’s next for your project? The project's future involves continuous innovation and improvement. Regular updates and security enhancements are expected to keep users up-to-date with the latest advancements in web technology and security measures. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Cryptiq Web3 Browser will adapt to new trends and technologies, striving to remain at the forefront of decentralized browsing experiences. The project will also expand its features, integrations, and user engagement to stay aligned with the changing needs of its community. What can your token be used for? Rewarding Engagement: Tokens could be used to incentivize users to interact with the browser, engage with dApps, and contribute to the community. Access to Premium Features: Tokens might grant users access to premium features or services within the browser. Decentralized Governance: Tokens could be used for voting and decision-making in the development and evolution of the browser.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 AUD
A$0.0094136328
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 GBP
￡0.0047068164
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 EUR
€0.0056723172
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 USD
$0.00603438
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 MYR
RM0.0266116158
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 TRY
₺0.2099360802
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 JPY
¥0.9044328744
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 RUB
₽0.5971622448
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 INR
₹0.5109309546
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 IDR
Rp95.7837740838
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 PHP
₱0.349390602
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 EGP
￡E.0.3017793438
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 BRL
R$0.0366890304
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 CAD
C$0.0085084758
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 BDT
৳0.7218928794
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 NGN
₦9.7015330698
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 UAH
₴0.250125051
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 VES
Bs0.28965024
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 PKR
Rs1.6799110482
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 KZT
₸3.070895982
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 THB
฿0.2057120142
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 TWD
NT$0.195513912
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 CHF
Fr0.0052499106
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 HKD
HK$0.0469474764
|1 CRYPTIQ에서 MAD
.د.م0.0601024248