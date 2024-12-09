CLever 가격 (CLEV)
오늘 CLever (CLEV)의 실시간 가격은 20.69 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.37M USD 입니다. CLEV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 CLever 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.68K USD
- CLever의 당일 가격 변동 -2.59%
- 유통 공급량 114.33K USD
MEXC에서 CLEV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CLEV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 CLever에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.55175350316333.
지난 30일간 CLever에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +66.0019441520.
지난 60일간 CLever에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +73.5013346570.
지난 90일간 CLever에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.55175350316333
|-2.59%
|30일
|$ +66.0019441520
|+319.00%
|60일
|$ +73.5013346570
|+355.25%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
CLever 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.36%
-2.59%
+33.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
1. What is CLever? CLever gives CVX holders a continuous, automated way to harvest bribes and rewards AND allows users to claim their future bribes and rewards today. 2. Why use CLever? ● Automate the process of earning yield with CVX: locking, voting, collecting bribes, even re-locking in Convex as needed! ● Claim your future yields today! You can even swap them to CVX and re-deposit them to earn even more yields. ● Your future yield “loan” is non liquidating, low risk, and has certainty in funding costs 3. How does it work? Users lock their CVX and can immediately claim 50% of their future yields as clevCVX, for zero cost. Users can swap clevCVX for CVX using either the Curve liquidity pool or the clevCVX Furnace. For users that want to create leverage, they may re-deposit their CVX to claim and swap even more, looping as much as they wish to a maximum of ~2X their initial CVX deposit. All CVX locked with CLever will itself be vote-locked with Convex and used to vote for maximum bribe income, with all bribes swapped to CVX and claimable as more clevCVX. 4. What is CLever Token(CLEV)? CLEV will be a CVX producing #RealYield machine — vote-locked CLEV tokens will earn at least 75% of the CLever platform’s fee revenue (the rest goes to the treasury for growth & opex, final % TBA) and they will also boost your yield in the clevCVX-CVX LP. These LP rewards will create a powerful incentive for users to deposit their CVX into the liquidity pool, which in turn will enable instant swapping from clevCVX to CVX and thus allow future-yield-claimoors to take leverage! LPs earn yields on their fully liquid CVX and borrowers lever up their bribe income.
