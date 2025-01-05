Cigarette 가격 (CIG)
오늘 Cigarette (CIG)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 874.53K USD 입니다. CIG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Cigarette 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.33K USD
- Cigarette의 당일 가격 변동 -2.15%
- 유통 공급량 2.24B USD
MEXC에서 CIG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CIG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Cigarette에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Cigarette에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Cigarette에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Cigarette에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.15%
|30일
|$ 0
|-1.70%
|60일
|$ 0
|+51.90%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Cigarette 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-2.15%
-6.67%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Cigarette Token is a token issued by a part of the Cryptopunk community. Its goal is quite open yet and has to be determined by the whole PUNK community, but currently it is the token used in the social game of the $CIG webpage: There is a "CEO of Cryptopunks", and there can only be 1. His role is associated with a unique NFT on the Ethereum Blockchain, proving him to be the CEO, which changes from Ethereum address according to who is the new CEO. The way to become the new CEO is by paying the chosen amount X of $CIG presettled by the previous CEO. If this amount X is too low, then someone stealing his CEO position will be more likely. But if it were too high, then the tax that the CEO has to pay (0.1% of the amount X) would be too high and the deposit that the previous CEO had to put initially would run out faster. There is the game equilibrium. The "CEO of Cryptopunks" can write a Graffiti message in the web so that everybody can see it. They can also change the emission rate of $CIG by 20% each time, with a cooldown time of 2 epochs. It starts from 1000 $CIG emmitted per block, which is the maximum, and there is also a minimum emmision rate. The $CIG are emmitted to the LPers of the CIG-WETH pair in Sushiswap in a linearly proportional way, just as in any other liquidity mining program. It can also be considered a Christmas airdrop to the PUNK community, where each PUNK holder is gifted with 100k CIG per PUNK they hold. It is similar in spirit to the style of the $SOS token, but focused on the more specific PUNK community. Hopefully, the PUNK community revolves around it with time and may use it for a wider variety of purposes, like a more advanced game or a DAO. Due to the decentralized nature of the project, it is not possible yet to determine how will it evolve.
