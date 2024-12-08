Bread 가격 (BRD)
오늘 Bread (BRD)의 실시간 가격은 0.01088077 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 933.30K USD 입니다. BRD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bread 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 289.76 USD
- Bread의 당일 가격 변동 -2.70%
- 유통 공급량 85.78M USD
MEXC에서 BRD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BRD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bread에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00030241074788368.
지난 30일간 Bread에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0010683338.
지난 60일간 Bread에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0022769904.
지난 90일간 Bread에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00030241074788368
|-2.70%
|30일
|$ +0.0010683338
|+9.82%
|60일
|$ +0.0022769904
|+20.93%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bread 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.06%
-2.70%
+4.17%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Blockchains are quickly becoming the modern equivalent of what apps were to smartphones when they took off a decade ago. There’s a blockchain for everything - from cloud storage (Siacoin) to identity verification (Civic). But the original point of Bitcoin, the very cryptocurrency was to overturn the traditional banking system. An interestingly named token - Bread, is here to bring us back on track for this original goal. Bread technology intends to reinvent and revolutionize banking as we know it. By building a blockchain synced, Bitcoin-based wallet, the idea here is to decentralise banking and make it accessible to everyone. With a blockchain connected, easy to use Bitcoin wallet, Bread makes it easy for you to transition to a truly decentralised banking service.It also provides portfolio management tools to offer a comprehensive banking experience. Purchases made using its BRD token attract loyalty points and rewards, giving customers another lucrative reason to use the Bread wallet app. Bread was officially launched in 2014 itself and even raised VC funding to the tune of $7 million in August 2017. It then went the ICO route in December 2017, where it made available 88 million BRD tokens. $32 million was raised in the price, with BRD being valued at the rate of 900 for every 1 ETH at the time. As of June 2018, just over 6 months later, its value had fallen to above 1600 for every 1 ETH. A decentralised banking system was Bitcoin’s original vision that is either taking too long to fruition, or we’ve become an impatient audience. Whatever the case, Bread wants to accelerate the transition. A significant decision the Bread team took was to introduce the BRD token - which, with its cheap rates and loyalty/discount offerings, may emerge as the primary incentive for users joining the platform. If this is indeed the case, expect a spike in the value of the BRD cryptocurrency, something investors right now would be eyeing closely. Having said that, its fall in value since the ICO is certainly a cause for concern, and investors are advised to do their research and analyse before taking decisions.
