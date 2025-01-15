BOTIFY 가격 (BOTIFY)
오늘 BOTIFY (BOTIFY)의 실시간 가격은 0.02241111 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 22.42M USD 입니다. BOTIFY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 BOTIFY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.96M USD
- BOTIFY의 당일 가격 변동 +19.99%
- 유통 공급량 1000.00M USD
MEXC에서 BOTIFY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BOTIFY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 BOTIFY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00373365.
지난 30일간 BOTIFY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 BOTIFY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 BOTIFY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00373365
|+19.99%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
BOTIFY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.29%
+19.99%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Botify.cloud is the Shopify of crypto. Merging advanced AI with blockchain to transform your crypto and real-world operations. Easily create any AI-powered bot by specifying your needs, with our certified, top-tier bots ensuring unmatched quality and security. Powered by $BOTIFY, holders earn lifetime revenue shares and passive rewards, while our no-code tools provide instant visibility and limitless automation. Why limit yourself when Botify can revolutionize how you interact with the world? Our platform addresses the fragmented nature of current agent marketplaces by providing a centralized, trusted environment where quality and security are paramount. Every bot listed on Botify.cloud undergoes a rigorous certification process to ensure reliability and performance giving users peace of mind and confidence in their automation tools. With Botify.cloud, users can explore a diverse range of agent categories, including trading, volume management, social media, and utility bots. Our instant bot creation tool allows users to customize bots to their needs quickly and easily. Additionally, our unique revenue-sharing model through the $BOTIFY token incentivizes long-term participation and investment offering passive income opportunities for token holders. Botify.cloud is not just a marketplace; it’s a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, community engagement, and continuous improvement. Our mission is to democratize crypto automation, making it accessible and beneficial for everyone involved in the cryptocurrency space.
